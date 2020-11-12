EnVision Center to provide job placement for Shreveport families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development has chosen Shreveport as the first place in Louisiana to build an EnVision Center.

It’s a partnership with the Shreveport Housing Authority to offer an unique way to promote employment opportunities.

The Envision Center will begin its operations at the Shreveport Housing Authority before it moves to the Choice Neighborhood Apartments. It’s described as a one-stop shop.

“So if you need a job or vocational training you go there to get an assessment and get the resources for you to find a job. All the things will be one place,” said Bobby Collins, Shreveport Housing Authority CEO.

Collins said it will bring together dozens of different non-profits and partners in business and education.

“So we already have the partners. We have great resources in the community. We’re just bringing them in one place for folks to be able to access them easier. It’s funded here. It’s HUD’s idea and initiative and they support other programs around it,” Collins said.

A HUD spokesperson said there are 60 EnVision Centers across the U.S. so far.

“They will bring their expertise to prepare clients for work and find employment opportunities. The Shreveport Housing Authority and the City of Shreveport put together a good application and that’s why they were chosen,” said Scott Hudman, HUD spokesperson.

Hudman said the goal is to connect low-income, public housing with the resources they need to be self-sufficient with a focus also about health and wellness, character and leadership skills training.

The EnVision Center is set to open at the Choice Neighborhood Apartment’s third phase in 2022.