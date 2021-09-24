Escaped DOC inmate dead after shootout with police; LSP investigating

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a shootout between an escaped Department of Corrections inmate and officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. The escaped inmate died at the scene, according to a press release from LSP.

Desmond Louis, 20, of Lake Charles, was wanted on an active warrant through the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office after he fled from a work detail on Sept. 20.

CPSO received an anonymous tip about the whereabouts of Louis and deployed their SWAT team along with the LCPD to a house on 11th St. in Lake Charles, where law enforcement began calling Louis and the other occupants out of the house.

Louis allegedly fired multiple shots at CPSO and LCPD from inside the house. According to LSP, Louis then exited the house through the front door and continued to fire at the officers.

Several officers and deputies returned fire, striking Louis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies, officers, or occupants of the residence were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time