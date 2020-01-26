Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Lakers great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

ESPN: Bryant, daughter were traveling to basketball game at time of crash

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — ESPN is citing sources that state Lakers great Kobe Bryant was accompanied by his daughter Gianna when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed, killing all on board.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

Official sources have not independently confirmed the other passengers on board the helicopter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories