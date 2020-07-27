ETBU and Wiley College share Fall reopening plans

FILE – In this Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, graduates are silhouetted against the green landscape as they line up to receive their diplomas at Berkshire Community College’s commencement exercises at the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Some lenders advertise their products as a way to pay for college, but these aren’t technically student loans. For unsuspecting students, that could lead to unnecessarily high costs and a lack of consumer protection. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you thought college life would be “normal” this Fall, think again.

In Marshall, Texas, the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way college students learn inside and outside of the classroom.

Administration at East Texas Baptist University say a healthy fall semester begins with community.

“If you look at our mission statement we talk about a community, and part of that is going to be as a community we commit to keep each other safe and to keep each other healthy,” says Dr. Thomas Sanders, Provost and VP for Academic Affairs at ETBU.

Classes at ETBU begin August 17th, with a hybrid online model.

“The A-group will be in class . The B-group will be online and they will zoom into the classroom. So they will get the exact same experience of the students who are in class, but they are getting it via zoom. They can ask questions, they can be engaged just like they are in the classroom. and then on Thursday, they will flip-flip and the other group will come to class and the A-group will be online,” says Dr. Sanders.

Chapel will also be at 50-percent capacity.

Dining services and residence life will see changes as well.

“We have very few facilities where students are in rooms sleeping, sharing a room. And we think that really Set us up for a safer environment for students coming back to campus, again wearing a mask when you were in buildings, when you were engagement but another. We are also looking at food service to make sure food service is handled in an appropriate way,” says Dr. Sanders.

About five minutes down the road sits Wiley College.

“What can students, faculty, parents, and parents expect when they roll up on Wylie’s campus? Well that’s just the thing there has been a shift in operations. We decided to go 100% online,” says Dr. Howard Gibson, VP of Academic Affairs for Wiley College.

Wiley College’s administration feel the virtual approach is what’s best for student and faculty safety.

“In light of what’s going on, the rise in cases nationally, the state of Texas, and locally within the Harrison County, it would be in the best interest of the college to be safe and continue with online instruction,” says Dr. Howard Gibson.

Wiley classes begin August 3rd.

To aid students in virtual instruction, students will receive laptops.

“We worked out a plan to where we will ship the equipment to the students. They will receive a laptop and also MiFi,” says Dr. Howard Gibson.

Wiley students will also receive online resources to ensure their success.

“Library services are online. We provided all of the necessary links and information for students Whether they need tutoring, workshops, library services, anything,” says Dr. Howard Gibson.

Click here for a more in depth look at ETBU’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.etbu.edu/etbu-now/fall-2020-campus-operations

Click here for a more in depth look at Wiley’s Fall reopening plan: https://www.wileyc.edu/pandemic-response/

