MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The ETBU Tigers were one strike away from heading to the bottom of the seventh tied with Belhaven.

They got that strike, unfortunately it got past the cather allowing Jordan Kanipe to score from third for what would end up being the game-deciding run as the Tigers fell 4-3.

“We’ve played that team multiple times, and sometimes when you play a team over and over, it gets frustrating,” said Head Coach Janae Shirley. “We didn’t make the plays we needed to make and we didn’t finish and that’s something moving forward we definitely have to do to be successful.”

The Tigers were led offensively by Tristen Maddox, who hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. Ashley Croft was handed the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 3.2 innings of work.

In an elimination game against Linfield, the Tigers were upset falling 7-5. ETBU had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh but were unable to push across the game-tying run.

ETBU finishes the season 33-12.