Ethics board rules on rewards for Shreveport city employees participating in TV show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Board of Ethics says there are no ethics violations resulting from the city of Shreveport’s participation in a national television program.

Mayor Adrian Perkins donned a disguise to experience what it’s like woring for the city during the filming of an episode of “Undercover Boss.”

According to the Shreveport city attorney, five city employees featured in the program were promised rewards. Some of those include a four-year scholarship at Louisiana State University Shreveport valued at $36,000, and thousands of dollars for vacations and other rewards. The total value of all rewards is estimated to be more than $60,000.

“We went to the ethics board and asked for their opinion as to whether or not any ethics violations would emerge from the employees accepting the rewards promised in the episode, and they unanimously agreed today that no ethics violations would result from that and that they were entitled to the rewards promised in the episode,” said Benjamin Riggs, communications director for the city of Shreveport.

The city says all rewards promised to the employees were funded through private donations.

An air date for the episode has not yet been scheduled.

