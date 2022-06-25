SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s nothing like playing football with a couple of NFL stars and a Division I quarterback.

That was the case at Centenary’s Mayo Field as former Evangel Eagle and current Los Angeles Charger, Jerry Tillery, teamed up with his former high school coach and current leader of Centenary football, Byron Dawson.



“I love the city of Shreveport,” said Tillery. “It’s the place that built me, and so to be able to come back here and give back to the community, is really rewarding. The city of Shreveport needs an outreach, and I’m blessed to be in a position to provide some of it.”



“It’s such a great blessing and privilege to have some of the best players in the country, that are former high character players for me, to come back and to give back to this great community,” said Coach Dawson. “To come out here and invest in these young men to inspire them, give them hope for the future, and just show them what a gentleman really looks like.”

Some of those high-character players included current Baltimore Raven Ar’Darius Washington and Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen.



“It means a lot to give back to the community that gave a lot to me growing up,” said Shapen. “Learning from different coaches. like Coach Dawson, so giving back to them and the things that they’ve done for me means everything to me.”



“I was born and raised here,” said Washington. “I was once those kids trying to get an offer somewhere. So coming out here and giving back to the city that I’m from, it means a lot to me. Just connecting with the kids, talking to them, giving them wisdom and giving them courage that they can do it, just like I did.”