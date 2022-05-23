SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an Air Force family lost all of their possessions, a local organization stepped in to make sure they wouldn’t lost hope.

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Benton, his wife Kassandra and their two young daughters, moved from South Carolina to Louisiana last year.

During the move across several states, they spent a night in Georgia. While they slept, someone stole their moving truck.

“It was hard because you think of all the things you work for through the years and them being gone in just a matter of moments,” Benjamin explained. “The sentimental thing that killed us was our son’s ashes. Losing them was like losing our son all over again.”

During that devastating moment, members of Every Warrior stepped in to help. The Bossier-based non-profit, which supports military families, met the family in Shreveport and created a plan to help them get back on their feet.

“They kind of put us in the right direction and helped us along the way to get the things that we needed to be able to start over,” Kassandra said.

The couple says Every Warrior helped them in ways they couldn’t have imagined, filling their home with necessities and their hearts with hope.

“They were somebody that was there during the lowest time of our life.” said Benjamin. “and they really stepped up and showed us that somebody cares,”

KTAL will be supporting Every Warrior during 6 Hours of Caring on Tuesday, May 24th. Volunteers will collect donations by from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Viewers can also make donations online.