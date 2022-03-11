SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we follow the war in Ukraine, we examine another aspect of this historic conflict. That being the Russian propaganda campaign that has been highly successful in misinforming the Russian public.

Shreveport is home to an expert on the matter. He addresses how freedom of speech and the press are far from reality in Russia.

Russia’s war against Ukraine includes bombing, artillery shelling, and information used as a weapon. The Kremlin controls the media, broadcasting fake videos and images to Russian people to make them believe Russia is under attack from Ukrainian Nazis’.

“There is no doubt a significant part of the Russian population is misinformed. If you watch Russian media, Russian state channels, it’s a completely different world that they live in,” said Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze, Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair and Professor of History LSUS.

While Americans may feel overwhelmed by the news coming out Ukraine. He said imagine living in a virtual totalitarian country that’s shut down television channels, tightly controls the Internet, causing the public to have little idea of the atrocities being committed next door to them. While the rest of the world is watching it in real time.

“So even the things we take for granted, the media we access on an hourly basis is not accessible in Russia. Where the government controls the information that is fed to the population. In a system where there’s only state-controlled the information flow, it’s very hard for an average Russian to figure out what is happening,” Mikaberidze said.

The Russian government even passed laws that make it a crime to protest and report on the war, or even call it a war or invasion, making the punishment- treason.

“The system of fear that the government creates in society is also conducive in accepting this official narrative because any behavior contrary to it is punishable. That is why I have nothing but the utmost respect for those brave souls who came out to Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian cities to oppose and condemn this war,” Mikaberidze said.

He said even as Russia has banned outside information and social media. It’s only a matter of time before more of its people realize the truth.

“There is a resistance in Russian society and I think they as learn more about the war and how arbitrary it is. Once they realize the cost of this war, the opposition to it will only increase in Russia,” Mikaberidze said.

Dr. Mikaberidze was the guest speaker at the Shreveport Club on Friday night where they held a fundraiser for Ukraine. He said it was sold out with more than 200 seats.

Shreve Memorial Library is partnering with LSUS Shreveport and Dr. Mikaberidze for a public discussion about Russia’s invasion titled, “The Ukrainian Gamble: Russia and the Future of Eastern Europe.”

The discussion will shed light on the deeper issues in the region from a historic point of view to what’s happening now. Along with the wider implications of the conflict for Eastern Europe and America.

The program begins at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at the Broadmoor Branch on Captain Shreve Drive. It’s free and open to the public.