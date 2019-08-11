Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories in place for the ArkLaTex

A hot Sunday is underway for all of the ArkLaTex. With the high humidity, heat index values are into the triple digits. Some locations reported values over 110 degrees. The upper high is keeping rain away from the ArkLaTex. NWS upgraded Heat Advisories to Excessive Heat Warnings for portions of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana. The locations inside of the warning could see heat index values over 110 dgerees. Tonight, temperatures will drop into 70s and 80s.

Highs for Monday

Monday will be another hot afternoon with temperatures back into the middle and upper 90s. Some spots could hit triple digits for Monday. The heat continues for Tuesday then relief is on the way.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upper ridge will break down as a cold front moves into range. The best chance of rain will come on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will move out Wednesday evening into Thursday. Afterward, the heat will return into next weekend. Highs back into the upper 90s.

The next seven days

