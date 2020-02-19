EXCLUSIVE: Parents of 18-year-old shooting victim speaks out

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – 18-year old Zavion Jackson was shot and killed last Wednesday in Bossier City. His parents are speaking out for the first time since his death. His mom says even though her son is gone, she is praying for the family of her son’s killer.

“I don’t wish this pain on nobody,” said Kemeshia Jackson Zavion’s mom.

Tears fell from the eyes of Zavion Jackson’s mother Kemeshia, as she and his father Richie try to cope with the loss of their son.

“He was my best friend, like anything that was wrong he came to me. I fixed that and anything that was wrong with me he fixed me,” Jackson said.

Zavion was shot and killed over an argument the night of February 12th on Scott Street in Bossier City.

Police arrested 18-year-old Trevion Miles and charged him with second-degree murder.

“He was a friend and turned around and shoot my son, and a gun is produced and my son gets shot and killed. I’m still not getting any sense out of it,” said Richie Williams Zavion’s father.

Richie says his son was so full of life and got everything he ever wanted before his death.

“He been spoiled, good kid, he played football and at the time before he died, maybe two.. three weeks I was trying to get him in boxing gym because he wanted to learn how to box, and I was about to teach him and you know all this hell broke loose,” Williams said.

But the family never imagined they would have to bury their son and Zavion’s untimely death comes with not only an emotional burden but a financial burden as well.

“Pretty hard when you have all types of bills coming in and life is already structured one type of way and you need to budget it so this takes a big bite, a big bite this is really hard you know how we gone get this done,” Williams said.

Zavion’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral. You can find it under Zavion Burial Expenses or you can click here

Zavion’s Funeral arrangements:

Wake: Friday 6-7p.m.

Temple Baptist Church

1301 Martin Lane in Bossier City

Funeral: Saturday 1p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave Shreveport

