Expect a dry & warmer weekend with rain returning by the middle of next week

Sunshine will stick around through Monday with a gradual warming trend and increase in the humidity.  Rain is looking promising for the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week.  We will close next week with the return of sunshine and normal temperatures.

Friday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s and have warmed into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Look for the warming trend to continue Saturday.  We will get off to another cool start Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s.  Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will likely be above normal as we will heat up to the upper 80s to lower 90s.  

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see the dry weather continue.  Look for a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night.  Saturday is looking mostly sunny.  We will stay mostly clear Saturday night with temperatures sliding into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  The sunshine and warming trend will continue Sunday with highs warming into the lower 90s for much of the area.  

By the beginning of next week, we will be watching a disturbance move northeast out of the southwestern US.  This system will begin to tap into some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and produce rain over much of Texas.  This rain could begin to spread into the western half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday and all of the area Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still some question as to how much rain we could experience.  It appears that most of the area is in line to receive around ½” of rain with heavier totals of near one inch over the north and western parts of the area.  Heavier rain is looking likely to our west in Texas.  One model does indicate that it is possible that we could see some of this heavier rain over parts of our area although this appears unlikely at this time.  

Upper-level high pressure to our southeast will play a big role in how much rain we receive.  If it sets up further east, we will receive more rain.  This ridge will gain control of our weather pattern by the end of next week bringing the return of dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

 –Todd Warren  

