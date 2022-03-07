SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we continue to follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, we spoke with a local expert for context on the conflict.

“We see it along these past two decades. Russians pushing as far as they could and often times getting away with it. That’s one the core lessons I hope we will learn from this. The importance of containment and standing up to the power, to the bullying power,” said Alexander Mikaberidze, Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair and Professor of History LSUS.

Dr. Mikaberidze is an expert on Russian military history. He said Putin has pushed a narrative of Russia’s return to imperial power showcased in this war of aggression against the democratic nation of Ukraine.

The conflict is also personal for him. Mikaberidze is originally from the country of Georgia which Russia invaded in 2008.

“Nothing happened to Russia. There was no punishment,” Mikaberidze said.

Then came Crimea. Mikaberidze said Putin’s invasion in Crimea was in direct violation of international law and the sovereignty of a neighboring state. Now it’s the same situation in Ukraine.

“Putin is clearly determined to take over Ukraine and get rid of the democratically led government,” Mikaberidze said.

However, he said Putin underestimated Ukrainians and their leader.

“What they didn’t account for what the resiliency of Ukrainian army and the leadership of the Ukrainian government. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emerged as a true hero of this conflict. He was able to rally his people, rally his army, and resist against all odds,” Mikaberidze said.

He said Putin and his senior officials miscalculated their plans for a quick invasion. Relying on shock and awe tactics and trying taking down Ukraine’s government. In reality, Putin’s army has profound logistic challenges

“I am like many other observers and commentaries, surprised at the level of incompetence of the Russian army,” Mikaberidze said.

He said Putin sent young Russian soldiers to their deaths while committing heinous war crimes against innocent civilians in Ukraine.

“I’m not here to denigrate Russian people, Russian society or culture. I’m here to criticize the regime that Putin created over two decades which in many respects victimizes Russian people,” Mikaberidze said.

Now even to the threat of nuclear war after Russian soldiers shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

“I’m one the people who do not think Putin is not a madman. He is not insane. So I take those threats very seriously,” Mikaberidze said.

He said the heart of this war lies in something Americans can easily understand – democracy versus dictatorship, diplomacy versus murder.

“It is a struggle between what is right and what is wrong. Every nation has a right to choose it’s path. To choose it’s destiny,” Mikaberidze said.