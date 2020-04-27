Facebook Adds New Features to Take on Zoom

MENLO PARK, CA (CNN) – Facebook is taking-on ‘zoom’ with a new video conference app. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new video version of its Messenger App on Friday.

It will be called ‘Messenger Rooms’ and will allow users to host a meeting of up to 50 people. And unlike zoom, there’s no time limit. Zoom does allow for a meeting of up to one hundred people, but limits the length to 40 minutes. Messenger Room users will be able to invite people to the video calls, even if they don’t have Facebook accounts.

The use of video conference software has exploded in the past month, with millions working from home.While ‘Rooms’ can be accessed through Facebook or the Messenger App, Zuckerberg wants to expand it to Instagram and WhatsApp soon.