NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The bankruptcy deadline for claims of sexual abuse against the Archdiocese of New Orleans has passed, and the Archdiocese reports that the claims are in the hundreds.

According to the Archdiocese, the number of sex abuse claims is 400. The church is also facing 430 commercial claims – separate from the sexual abuse allegations.

The ongoing review of the claims has not brought any new suspensions or removals of clergy.