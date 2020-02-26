Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Lent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The day after Fat Tuesday brings out a different side of Louisianans.

“Many are finishing out their Mardi Gras celebration, getting their last hurrah, looking forward to turning the page on all the revelry on this season to enter a new season which is the season of lent.

Wednesday, many will attend church services, leaving with a noticeable cross drawn on their foreheads.

“The entire experience of the day is really about preparing our hearts, our minds, our overall experience to be in a place of appreciation. One of certainly, asking for forgiveness of our sins” said Ritney Castine, Pastor of Trinity AME Church.

The ashes have a symbolic meaning and preparing them for services is a job in itself.

“Preparing for Ash Wednesday is a process that goes from dried up palm leaves to ashes like this ready to be placed on your head.”

Pastor Ritney Castine of Trinity AME church said, the ash making process is a centuries’ old tradition.

“The tradition and the custom of the church is to where the palms from the prior year’s palm Sunday service a number of them are saved and set aside and the priest and the officers or whomever will use those to burn and to form the ashes that will be used.”

He said, while the process may be tedious, the outcome and meaning, is worth it.

“Appreciating the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus did for us on Calvary’s cross.”