First Bossier Church looks to rebuild

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS)-After a raging fire rips through one of the largest churches in our area. The congregation looks to rebuild.

Last December 60 percent of First Bossier Church was destroyed in a fire.

Eight months later the pastor says they’re almost ready to rebuild.

The estimated cost to rebuild is 20-million dollars.”This entire congregation is saying God we’re going to trust you and lets rebuild and move forward for a new season of ministry of impact of reaching kids and family for Christ.”

Groundbreaking is set for September 29th and construction may take less than two years to complete

