Funeral arrangements set for local pastor

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pastor Wilbur Dawson Sr. passed away on June 12, 2020, at the age of 72.

He founded Shadow of the Cross Church in Shreveport.

Viewings for Pastor Wilbur Dawson Sr. will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Family hour is from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The funeral service will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020, at noon.

All services will be held at Shadow of the Cross Church at 4140 Greenwood Road in Shreveport and all attendees are required to wear masks.

