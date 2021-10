TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have arrested two brothers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Texas High School student Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ulises Martinez. Police say Martinez and 18-year-old Kamorian Meachem got into "some type of altercation" at the high school earlier in the day. After they were suspended, they continued to communicate and eventually met on Sidney Drive to fight a little before 2:00 p.m.