Local clergy say Easter is not cancelled

People reenact the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday on a hill outside the village of San Mateo, Tepotzotlan, Mexico, Friday, April 19, 2019. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With churches closed, many are wondering if Easter is cancelled this year.

Local clergy say it’s NOT.

“It’s not cancelled. Jesus Christ rose from the dead. He’s alive,” says Brad Jurkovich/Senior Pastor First Baptist Church.

Pastors across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for their first virtual Easter, as the coronavirus has changed the way you worship.

“During the black plague, when half of the population was destroyed, churches were still worshiping and churches were still open. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for us today,” says Dr. Timothy Jones/Senior Pastor Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

From the comfort of your home you can tune in to worship services online.

While sacrifices are being made on all ends to social distance during this pandemic, Clergy encourage you to remember the sacrifice of the lord Easter Sunday.

“God knows suffering. God knows pain. The hope that Easter brings, is yes there’s suffering, yes this is real, but it’s not forever,” says Jurkovich.

“Even in the midst of this, we are discovering the sufficiency of our God’s grace,” says Jones.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.