New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond says he has coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The leader of the New Orleans Archdiocese says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a note sent to his fellow clergy Monday, Archbishop Gregory Aymond revealed that he tested positive for the virus after he began feeling ill. 

“Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, I have been feeling fine,” he said in the notice. “Recently, I had very mild symptoms, which included fever only. Out of an abundance of caution, I took the Coronavirus test which came back positive. I have notified those with whom I have been in close proximity. Needless to say, I have self-quarantined in order to be responsible and not affect others. I will use this quiet time for additional prayer and sacrifice for all those seriously affected by the virus. I pray to get well soon and continue ministry. In the meantime, I will be present through Facebook and the archdiocesan website with reflection on this crisis and God’s healing power.”

The 70-year-old Archbishop served mass Sunday at an empty St. Louis Cathedral.

All public masses in the Archdiocese were canceled last week due to the outbreak.

