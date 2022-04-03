SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pastor, broadcaster and community leader who died in 2019 was honored Sunday when a portion of a Louisiana State Highway runs through Shreveport was renamed for him.

The 300-400 block of Hearne Avenue (Louisiana Highway 3094) on Sunday afternoon was officially designated “The Rev. Elbert W. ‘Eddie’ Giles Memorial Highway,”

A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon outside The Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 350 Hearne Ave. where the late Giles served for 25 years to designate the highway.

In June 2021, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill authored by State Rep. Sam Jenkins (D-Dist. 2) creating the designation and was at the Sunday’s ceremony to read the official Act.

Although the newly designated highway is in Shreveport City District A Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor’s district, she was unable to attend due to an ailing child, so District G Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. filled in for her.

At the ceremony, Jenkins read a proclamation from Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins proclaiming April 3, 2022, Rev. Elbert Eddie Giles Day in Shreveport.

A native of Frierson, Giles was a 1958 Booker T. Washington High School Graduate and held a degree from United Theological Seminary and Inter-Baptist Theological Seminary.

In his youth, Giles sang in local gospel groups before gaining international acclaim when he authored and recorded the classic R&B hit “Losing Boy,” under his stage name, Eddie Giles & the Jive Five. He went on to record 13 secular tunes over the next 10 years, which are chronicled in the Smithsonian Institute.

Giles went on to work more than 45 years on KOKA Radio as a gospel radio personality/program and music director, and Stellar Award recipient.

In August 2018, he retired from AlphaMedia, holding the longest tenure as a broadcaster with the same station and same call letters nationally.

In addition, Giles was a founding member of Pastors on Patrol with the Shreveport Police Department and a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains. In addition, Giles and his wife, the Rev. Brenda Giles, co-founded The Shepherd`s Farm CDLC in 2008, an outreach to neighborhood youth.