Process begins for five Shreveport priests to become saints

Bishop Francis Malone signs decree naming five Shreveport priests ‘Servant of God’, first process to becoming Saints

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first step for five Catholic priests that died from yellow fever in the 1870’s in Shreveport, to become saints is officially underway.

Bishop Francis Malone announced Tuesday morning that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of the Saints granted the Diocese of Shreveport permission to begin the process that could ultimately lead to sainthood for Isidore Quemerais, Jean Pierre, Jean Marie Biler, Louis Gergaud, and Francois Le Vezouet.

Related Content Sainthood considered for 5 priests who died serving in Shreveport’s 1873 pandemic

The priests’ decision to come to Shreveport would cost them their lives. All five contracted yellow fever just days apart, all dying in September and October of 1873.

In his announcement this morning, Bishop Malone said all five have been recognized as Servants of God, the first of four steps to sainthood.

To become a saint, two miracles must be confirmed by the Vatican, a process Bishop Malone says could take years to complete.

The announcement was made at Holy Trinity Church in Shreveport. Holy Trinity was founded by Jean Pierre.

When the virus broke out and quickly began to spread, Holy Trinity opened its doors to treat the sick, as did the Daughters of the Cross and many churches and private homes.