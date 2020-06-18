Shreveport-Bossier faith leaders to unite in two-city walk for justice & equality

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Faith leaders from Shreveport and Bossier City are joining together in solidarity for a peaceful march.

A two-city walk for justice and equality will be held Sunday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. The march will start at the courthouse in downtown Shreveport, and it will begin at Stonewall Baptist Church in Bossier City. The two groups will then meet on the Texas Street bridge.

“It’s an opportunity for the church, those who follow Jesus to do what he says to love your neighbor, to treat others the way that we want to be treated,” Deacon Dan Gordon with Broadmoor Baptist Church said.

“What happens in Shreveport affects Bossier,” Two-City Walk for Justice & Equality organizer Pastor Donzell Hughes said.

“What happens in Bossier affects Shreveport. We all have family or friends or some one across the water on either side. We’re concerned about our fellow brothers and sisters across the water.”

