Citizens celebrate Shreveport’s World Religion Day at Highland Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People of opposite faiths came together to showcase their beliefs for Shreveport’s World Religion Day at the Highland Center on Sunday.

Different tables hosted groups practicing religions from all over the world.

Rev. Theron Jackson was the speaker for the event and says the event is a time where people should seek to connect, not convert and converse, not correct. Connecting with one another is the purpose and main goal.

“Coming from my own tradition, I am told to love my neighbor. He never said to love my Christian neighbor,” said Jackson, “He never said to me to love my straight neighbor. He said to love your neighbor and you don’t get to peek in their window first.”

17-year-old John Otis attended the event and says he was raised Baptist but was seeking to learn more about other religions.

“Well, I just want to see like what’s my religion. Like where it came from and who is my ancestors,” said Otis.

Otis went around during the tabling to gather new information and to ask questions. This, while keeping in mind Rev. Jackson’s words from his speech:

“Let’s use this environment to share our minds. Let’s use this environment to be honest. To share our truths as we have experienced it in love.”

