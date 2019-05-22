Wiley sets 4th summer youth theology summit

(Marshall, Texas) Wiley College will kick off its fourth Running with the Giants Youth Theology Summit with two sessions this year.

The first two-week summer residential session is for 11th and 12 graders and will begin on June 8, 2019, and run through June 22. The second two-week summer residential session is for 9th and 10th graders and will begin on July 6 and run through July 20. Both summer sessions are designed for students looking to strengthen their faith as young adults dealing with contemporary issues. The program is also tailored to students who are considering careers in the ministry.

The summer sessions will involve participants in worship activities, theological study, and a community service project. Students will take courses in Bible, Worship, Discipleship, Ministry, and Ethics. These will be taught by the Wiley College Religion faculty with special topic workshops taught by local area ministers.

