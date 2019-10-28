FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 4

(KTAL/KMSS) – Don’t forget to roll your clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.

The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The annual time change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed the night before.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices, such as smoke detectors.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.