Fall like temperatures will stick around for the next couple of days

Hello to fall temperatures in the ArkLaTex! Sunday, temperatures were in the 90s! Some locations in the ArkLaTex are stuck in the 60s because of the cloud cover. Later on tonight, the clouds will continue to decrease and move out of the area. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Lows tonight
Highs for Tuesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a nice afternoon. Highs will be into the 80s. High pressure will keep us dry for a couple of days. High pressure will break down Wednesday into Thursday. Another major cold front will move into the region for Thursday. With the next cold front, there may be a window of seeing a few strong storms. However, there are lots uncertainites regarding timing!

Next weekend, temperatures will be below average with daytime highs into the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Fall like temperatures will be sticking around for the next couple of days.

The next seven days
The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 57°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 67°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 72°

Friday

76° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 76° 48°

Saturday

65° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 65° 46°

Sunday

73° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 54°

