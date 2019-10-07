Fall like temperatures will stick around for the next couple of days

Hello to fall temperatures in the ArkLaTex! Sunday, temperatures were in the 90s! Some locations in the ArkLaTex are stuck in the 60s because of the cloud cover. Later on tonight, the clouds will continue to decrease and move out of the area. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Lows tonight

Highs for Tuesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a nice afternoon. Highs will be into the 80s. High pressure will keep us dry for a couple of days. High pressure will break down Wednesday into Thursday. Another major cold front will move into the region for Thursday. With the next cold front, there may be a window of seeing a few strong storms. However, there are lots uncertainites regarding timing!

Next weekend, temperatures will be below average with daytime highs into the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Fall like temperatures will be sticking around for the next couple of days.

The next seven days

