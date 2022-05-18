SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A solemn event pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held in Shreveport Wednesday morning. It honors law enforcement agencies from across north Louisiana and recognizes the officers who died in the line of duty. Each of their names are called out while family members are given roses.

The Chief of Police Wayne Smith shares how meaningful the ceremony is for him after serving in the department for decades.

“This is probably one of the saddest days for me because ten of the officers whose names we’ve announced today to be memorialized are ones who I worked closely with. So each time the memorial service comes about and their names are called out, I visualize them just in an unbelievable way. I can see their happy faces and I can see their demise. So it’s extremely difficult. But it is so important that we do this, to memorialize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Chief Smith said.

“It’s very special that they hold this event because it lets us know as family members that our fallen officers and their family members are not forgotten,” said Derrick Allums, family member.

Police across the country also wear special arm bands to recognize fallen officers.