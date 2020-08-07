Falwell, Jr. to take indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately, at request of L.U.’s Board of Trustees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Liberty University’s president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. has been asked to take an indefinite leave of absence, to which he has agreed. It takes effect immediately.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately.”Statement from Liberty University
