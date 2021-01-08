Family attorney of Bossier man killed by police says they weren’t notified of DA’s decision on the case

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The attorney of the family of a mentally ill man who was killed by Bossier City police in August is speaking out after the officers are cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Always hoped law enforcement would do the right thing,” said James Carter, family lawyer, and Managing Partner for the Cochran Law Firm.

According to James Carter the right thing is granting justice in the killing of Johnathan Jefferson.

“I’m not particularly surprise, but still very unfortunate.”

In August of last year, Johnathan Jefferson was shot and killed outside his home on Plaza Circle after police received a report of a domestic disturbance.

Jefferson’s family says he was Bipolar and had Schizophrenia.

“We feel it’s a human travesty, that a person that had a mental disability would find himself, brains blown out by law enforcement who is supposed to be there to protect him.”

The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office claims the actions of the officer’s Eric Sproles and Charles Bridges were justified.

“The family does not feel good about it, we are saddened that the prosecutor of Bossier Parish failed to bring charges against the officers who are involved.”

James Carter represents the Jefferson family, he says neither he nor the family was notified about the decision of the prosecution on the case.

“Very difficult sitting back wondering what law enforcement is doing, in refusing to give information, utilizing the guys of going through a criminal investigation, refusing to respond to a public record request, etc.”

Instead, they found out by the media after waiting months for answers.

“It’s a nail-biting, painstaking, very stressful process for the family to go through, and therefore you have a situation, where the family continues to struggle and to receive this information, the way they received the information only compounds that stress coming out of Christmas.”

The district attorney says the officer’s actions were justified because they believed they were in imminent danger.

The family is considering filing a lawsuit.