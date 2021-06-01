Family begs for witnesses to come forward after father of four is shot in the head

Father of 4 awaits surgery after being shot in the head on Wall Street in Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A father, who was in town to celebrate his daughter’s graduation, is now in the hospital awaiting surgery, after being shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Wall Street in Shreveport just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s tragic. It’s terrifying,” said Charlene Northcutt, as she described the end of what had been a beautiful day.

Northcutt’s daughter, Pamela Rose, traveled from Fort Worth to Shreveport, with her partner Harry Grissom.

The couple watched the youngest of Harry’s four children, Olivia, graduate from Caddo Parish Magnet High School.

“It was a happy family event. I know he is so proud of his daughter,” said Northcutt. “He is upbeat, happy, devoted to his family and Pam.”

Northcutt says after the couple had dinner with family and friends, they went out for drinks.

“No confrontation. They just went in, had a few drinks, had a good time and were just leaving,” explained Northcutt. “Harry opened the car door for her and they heard three shots and Harry fell to the ground.”

Now Northcutt is asking for witnesses to help find the person who fired the shots on Wall Street early Saturday morning.

“Somebody knows something and we have to find out who that is. The gun violence is incredibly bad in Shreveport. Let’s do something about it.” Northcutt urged. “Don’t be afraid to come forward. That’s the only way we’re going to get things acccomplished.”

Northcutt says Grissom’s condition has been upgraded and he’s been moved from the Intensive Care Unit.

He’s awaiting surgery to repair his shattered cheek.