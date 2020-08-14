Family, friends remember Bossier City man killed by police

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends are honoring a Bossier City man who was shot and killed by police.

About 100 people gathered at Jack Tuttle Park Thursday night for a balloon release and prayer vigil in memory of Johnathan Jefferson.

The 34-year-old died August 8.

Jefferson’s mother said her son suffered from a mental illness and officers were called to his home to help him get to a hospital for treatment.

But, police said Jefferson fought the officers.

Family members said they want those involved to be charged with murder.

“The way that they handled the situation was wrong,” said Eric Jefferson, his brother. “They shot him over 14-16 times and they counted over 24 bullets in the area. So, I think that was overkill.”

The family said Jefferson was an upbeat, outgoing person, and they are looking forward to beginning the healing process.

They said they have not been contacted by Bossier City Police or city leaders following the death of their loved one.

