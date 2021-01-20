Family says Louisiana funeral home did not enforce mask rules

LAFAYATTE, La. (KLFY) – A grieving son is accusing a Lousiana funeral home of not enforcing the statewide mask mandate, during the funeral for his father, who died from COVID-19.

Peter Guarisco says he is very upset about the way he and his family were treated by the Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette after they asked the funeral home to enforce the mask mandate during his father’s funeral.

“I think the social contract for businesses deemed essential, you should do everything you can in a pandemic to protect your patrons. and they weren’t doing that,” said Guraisco.

David Guarisco died from the coronavirus on January 16. He was 73-years-old. His funeral was on January 18. Peter Guarisco says his family, and the staff were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus his father died from, but no one else was.

He says there were other funerals being held at the same time that day. He says the family asked people to wear masks, but they refused. He says they asked the staff to enforce the mask mandate, but nothing was done.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic and he died of COVID-19,” said Guarisco.

“None of us would be there without this pandemic. We are perpetuating by their lax policies more risky behavior. Every time you have four services scheduled at the same time, that’s a super spreader event.”

Lafayette police were called to come talk to the family They were told the State Fire Marshal’s Office handles COVID-19-related complaints.

Emily Castille, vice president of public relations at Martin & Castille, says the funeral home has no comment.