BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that in honor of Juneteenth becoming a legal holiday in the State of Louisiana, on Friday, June 18 all state offices will be closed for a half-day.

Gov. Edwards signed HB 554 (Act 128) by Baton Rouge Rep. Larry Selders enacting the Juneteenth celebration into law and making it a permanent state holiday.