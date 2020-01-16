Fatal house fire provides a stark reminder of the importance of smoke alarms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first fire fatality of the year has taken place in Shreveport after a man was found dead in a burning house Wednesday night.

Fire fighters fought through heavy smoke and large flames that caused the roof to collapse as neighbors told them someone was still inside the home as the fire raged on.

“So it made some challenges for firefighters, but they did a great job bringing the situation under control,” said Skip Pinkston, Shreveport Fire Special Operations.

By the next morning rain poured down on ash dampening the burning remnants of the home on David Drive. Sadly, a man was unable to make it out and his body was found in the back of the home. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified him as 61-year-old Dave Jackson Senior.

His next door neighbor said she came home from work to see the fire trucks and ambulance outside, and her home was on fire too as flames reached the siding burning down parts of it.

“Oh I couldn’t believe it! You know, just to walk up and see the house next door to you on fire and it’s that close to you. But I was blessed because it just got the siding of it,” Hazel Green said.

Fire officials said the victim’s home did not have a smoke detector. Something officials said can always make a difference in getting out in time.

“Actually to tell you the truth I didn’t either for a couple of years but I do now so I just advise everybody to make sure they get smoke detectors,” Green said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Green said her damage is minor compared to when she looks next door and sees just how deadly things can get so quickly.

“I feel really sorry for them. My little side doesn’t even matter. I’m just blessed I still have a standing house,” Green said.

The Shreveport Fire Department reminds citizens they offer free smoke detectors and will install them for you.