Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas

Some sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex for Wednesday and Thursday with a big warm-up. Near-record temperatures will be possible both Thursday and Friday. A Saturday morning cold front will end the warming trend and could bring a few thunderstorms.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were warmer over most of the area. We will likely see that warming trend continue for the next few days as an upper-level ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico. This high will keep us dry through the rest of the workweek. The main story will become the well-above normal temperatures. Look for daytime highs Wednesday to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll see highs climb into the mid to upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday. These readings would be 15 to 20 degrees above normal and near records for this time in March. Overnight lows for the rest of the workweek will gradually climb to the low to middle 60s.