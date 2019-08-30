Federal lawsuit claims former Shreveport PD detectives aided in longest wrongful conviction of a female in U.S. history

No woman in United States history has spent more time in prison for a crime that she did not commit than Cathy Woods.

In 1979, Woods was housed in the mental ward at what is now Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. While there, she admitted to a brutal murder. That confession was made to two men, one is a former Shreveport Police detective.

In 2015, DNA evidence exonerated her and implicated someone else.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, the 35-years Woods spent behind bars made her the longest-serving wrongly convicted female inmate in history.

She ultimately filed a lawsuit due to her wrongful conviction. It claims the former detectives, as well as another former SPD detective and others, violated her civil rights.

On Tuesday, a partial settlement of Woods’ federal civil rights lawsuit was agreed upon in Reno, Nevada.

The Washoe County Commission voted unanimously to pay Woods $3 million to settle civil rights violation claims she brought against a former county district attorney after spending over three decades in a Nevada prison.

The settlement is only partial though. Also named in the federal lawsuit are former Shreveport Police detectives Donald Ashley and Clarence “Jackie” Lewis.

“We have had depositions. [Ashley and Lewis] have had to answer questions under oath about their conduct,” said Woods’ attorney, Elizabeth Wang.

Wang was in Shreveport last year for over a week conducting depositions of the former detectives. It’s because, according to the lawsuit, the two played a role in Woods’ interrogation while she was held in the Shreveport mental hospital for chronic schizophrenia.

“When the officers actually interrogated her, our allegation is that they knew that she hadn’t committed the crime because she didn’t provide them with any information that wasn’t publicly known,” said Wang. “And that they made up the facts about her confession.”

Prior to living in Shreveport, Woods lived in Reno.

She confessed to the 1976 killing of a Reno college student, but DNA evidence left at the crime scene proved an Oregon serial killer, Rodney Halbower, committed the crime.

Wang contends the how the confession was obtained was against the law.

“She wasn’t asked to sign a confession at all. Instead, the quote-unquote confession came in the form of a police report that Donald Ashley and Lawrence Dennison wrote up several days after their interrogation,” said Wang.

The federal lawsuit claims former Reno Police detective Lawrence Dennison spearheaded the interrogation. Wang says Donald Ashley provided an assist.

“For his part, Ashley was really taking the position that it was all Dennison, and nothing that he did,” said Wang. “But he was there. And it’s our allegation that he helped Dennison fabricate the police report that claimed to have implicated Cathy.”

The case is pending in federal court in Reno. A trial date has yet to be scheduled.

Multiple attempts to reach Ashley and Lewis were unsuccessful on Thursday.

NBC 6 News will speak with Ashley’s attorney on Friday.