Federal loans now available for residents in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster for all of Northwest Louisiana. As a result, homeowners and small business owners are able to receive low interest loans. “Homeowners can receive up to $40,000 for personal property. For non profit businesses, they can receive up to two million dollars for physical damage and economic injuries,” said SBA Public Information Officer Susheel Kumar.

Some counties in Arkansas and Texas are eligible for economic injury assistance only. Shelby, Cass, Marion, and Harrison Counties in Texas are eligible. Miller, Columbia, and Lafayette Counties in Arkansas are eligible. “If a business experienced a revenue shortfall because of the winter storm and they paid their bills on time before the storm, they may be eligible to recoup some of the losses,” said Kumar.

Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur is very grateful for some federal assistance to help out businesses. “The SBA has been working along with the citizens here in the county. SBA has an office in Jefferson,” said LaFleur.

In addition, the county judge is providing assistance to Marion County citizens as they are uploading damage assessments to the Texas Department Office of Emergency Management.

Kumar is encouraging everyone to apply for the loans even if you turn them down. If you are approved for the loans, you will see a payment between three and four weeks. If you are denied, you may be referred to the Other Needs Assistance Program administered through FEMA.

To begin the registration process, visit: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-3362.