NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, Senator John Kennedy, and the Senate Appropriations Committee announced that $69,021,705 will be granted to aid communities affected by hurricanes, Laura and Ida. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid multiple areas across Louisiana.

“This $69 million will help Louisiana communities and campuses rebuild and recover from the blows that Hurricanes Laura and Ida dealt us,” said Kennedy.

According to reports, $37,907,712 will go to St. Tammany Parish for debris removal and monitoring from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, $14,305,571 will go to Lafourche Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida, and $4,123,898 will be spent to repair the Calcasieu Parish School Board at the Curriculum & Instruction Tech Center campus related to damages from Hurricane Laura.

According to FEMA, the following areas will also receive some help: