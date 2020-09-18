FEMA mobile registration unit opens in St. Landry Parish

There’s a temporary mobile disaster office set up in St. Landry Parish, to help people register for federal help after Hurricane Laura.

FEMA’s mobile registration unit is located at Word Ministries in Eunice. The address is 1960 West Laurel Avenue.

St. Landry Parish is one of 21 parishes approved for Individual Assistance. This can include money for home repairs and temporary housing, loans for property loss that’s not insured, and other programs to help people recover from the storm.

lenisha smith/fema

“FEMA is here to make your home safe, sanitary, and functional. We’re only going to cover the damages in the essential living areas of your home. That’s going to be the bathroom, occupied bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Anything outside that scope won’t be eligible for FEMA assistance,” said FEMA’s Lenisha Smith.

“I like to say FEMA is the emergency room. You go there to get stable. Then we ship you off to long-term recovery. That’s going to be your homeowners insurance or the Small Business Administration. That agency offers low-interest disaster loans to make the recovery and cover the scope of damage.”

.They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 19, and on Monday and Tuesday, September 21st and 22nd.

You can also apply for assistance by going to disasterassistance.gov, or call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).