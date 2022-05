SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Cinco de Mayo, morning anchor Fernanda Hernandez teaches co-anchor Jezzamine Wolk how to make a Mexican fruit bowl.

Ingredients

Watermelon (peeled, chopped)

Cucumber (peeled and chopped)

Pineapple (fresh, cut into chunks)

Lime Juice

Tajin

This is a great low calorie snack to enjoy during the upcoming summer months! Keep in mind you can use any fruit in your bowl, as long as its fresh.