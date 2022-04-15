SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a fun-filled day in Shreveport Friday afternoon to promote a positive message for local kids and the community.

A community event takes place at Southern Hills Park where Cejay Cares partners with KOKA Radio and the City of Shreveport to host a Good Friday field day.

“We’re here to serve our local kids and give them a positive environment,” said Charles Johnson, organizer.

The organizers said they wanted to create a safe place for kids to hang out before their long weekend.

“We’re known for being a violent city so we’re gathering everybody. Safety is enforce and God is in the atmosphere,” said Joshua Hoover, organizer.

“It’s a time for unity and strength. I believe this young people will leave here empowered and Shreveport will be better because of it,” said Betenia Bolden, organizer.

“Everybody talks about the problems with our city and we’re just here to provide a little solution,” said Kermit Young, organizer.

State Representative Tammy Phelps and City Councilman Alan Jackson also came out to show their support of the community event.

“It’s a great day to be here. I have goosebumps just remembering my days of just clean fun. Seeing the looks on their faces is great and the comradery against each other,” Phelps said.

“Our youth has so much to offer so we wanted to highlight that in a competitive manner,” Dr. Jackson said.

More than 300 local students came out to play. From kickball competitions, football, races, and more.

“You know with the crime rate up, these high-schoolers are doing something positive,” said Joyce Simmons.

The organizers plan to hold another field day like this in the future.