Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the cold front and stormy weather yesterday, we still have a southerly flow, and moisture is streaming into the Arklatex. Clouds will be on the increase today, as well. However, here comes our next system, including a cold front that will bring quite a chilly change. There may be isolated rumbles as the front rolls through but no severe weather is expected.

The cold front will exit the ArkLaTex by early this evening and that will give us a wide spread of temperatures for your Wednesday ahead of the front and behind it. We should see 70 in the northern Arklatex to upper 70s in the south and Thursday lows will be in the low 40s north to upper 40s south with gusty north winds.

7 Day Forecast

Below normal temperatures will prevail as we head into the late week with Saturday lows in the 30s to near 40. But, as we head through the rest of the weekend, high pressure will shift to the east and a southerly flow will bring warmer temperatures, along with plenty of moisture, streaming back into the area. Next week, a warming trend will start with plenty of moisture streaming into the ArkLaTex with numerous disturbances passing through with rain and storms continuing off and on for much of the week.