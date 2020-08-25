Pizza prices may rise due to pepperoni shortage

(KBJR/NBC News) The latest shortage to hit during the COVID-19 pandemic could impact your favorite pizza.

Many meat production facilities have cut back staff to help with social distancing and costs and that’s impact pepperoni production.

The shortage is causing pizza shops like Vitta Pizza in Duluth, Minnesota to look elsewhere for the product.

“We normally order it through the same vendor every time. And we can’t get it through that vendor so we’ve been having to do substitute pepperoni through different vendors,” says assistant manager Emily Rae.

Read more: https://bit.ly/32hv700

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.