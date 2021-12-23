Fire destroys home in Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire that broke out in a southwest Shreveport neighborhood has caused extensive damage to a home.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night Shreveport firefighters received an emergency call for a house fire in a single-story home on the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive. 10 units responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived they were told someone was in the home at the time but a neighbor helped them out of the home. The person was taken by emergency services to the hospital, their condition is not yet known.

According to the SFD, the fire started in the front of the home. The structure has sustained heavy damage.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as information becomes available.