Fire districts hope voters will renew tax

Saturday, Caddo Parish voters in fire district five and six will decide on whether they want to continue paying property taxes for fire protection.

When an emergency call comes in fire fighters rush to the scene. “ Everybody takes for granted that when you dial 9-1-1 there will be a fire truck or ambulance coming,” said Damon Johnson, Dist. 6 Fire Chief.

Peace of mine we all have become very familiar with. “ Without our tax support, there’s no way for us to provide that service, “ said Johnson.

For the last 10 years, residents have been paying a six mill property tax to help fund operations in Caddo Parish Fire District Six. And that tax is up for renewal on election day.

“ With the tax we’ve been able to maintain full-time coverage at our central station here on Mansfield Road, and also maintain paid personnel at Station 2 on Linnwood , which cuts down on the response time, “ said Johnson.

A 20 mill property tax for the next 15 years also is up for renewal in Caddo Parish Fire District Five. This tax also helps fund daily operations.

“ We could lose personnel, We could lose the use of the fire trucks. We could lose some of our ambulance services, “ said David Winkler ,Chairmen of the Board of Commissioner’s Fire District 5

.

Both districts say regardless of which box you check on election day, it’s important to use your voice.