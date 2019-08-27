FIRE MARSHAL: First-grader admits to setting church fire

VIVIAN, La. (8/26/2019) The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says a 7-year-old boy is responsible for a fire at a church in Vivian, Louisiana.

Investigators say firefighters from Caddo Fire District 8 were called to the Church of Christ on Christian Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Marshal investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set. They found the church’s front door was broken with a rock.

They identified a first-grader, who lived nearby, as the one who threw the rock, according to witnesses & evidence.

Investigators say the boy not only admitted to breaking the window, but also to starting the fire. They say he said he found a lighter in the parking lot, and lit a piece of cardboard on fire.

Fire Marshals say the child couldn’t give a reason for his behavior, and also said he had no ill will or issues with the church.

Due to his age, no arrest was made.

