SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS) – LSU Shreveport’s Alyssa Garza is selected for the National Peer Education Leadership Project.

She’s a Sociology major who researched health and wellness concepts for higher education through her project called “Stay Positive: Applying Positive Psychology in the first year of college and in life.”

Garza is the first certified Peer Educator in LSUS’ history.

“I am very, very grateful for this experience,” Garza reflected. “It was the highlight of this year and something I will remember for the rest of my life because I am seeing the impact and reward of my effort. Students and higher education professionals came up to me after presenting to express interest, and it truly meant a lot. There was even an administrator who wants to keep in touch with me and potentially implement the course I developed on her campus!”