First Presbyterian Shreveport offers unique worship service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tomorrow night, First Presbyterian Shreveport will hold the latest in a series of special services.

It’s called Taize, and it is a style of christian worship, practiced by a community in France, that dates back to after World War II.

Pastor at First Presbyterian Shreveport, Chris Currie, joined us this morning sharing how you can take part.

Taize is held in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church Shreveport, located at 900 Jordan Street.

It begins at 5:30 p.m., and it’s free and open to everyone

Take a look at the video above for more information on Taize.

